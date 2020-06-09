Fort Fairfield wastewater system in line for major upgrade

Fort Fairfield's wastewater treatment plant is nearing the end of it's lifespan. Jonathan Helstrom, General Manager of the Fort Fairfield Utilities District, says renovations were considered, but it was determined a new structure was necessary to serve the needs of the community.

"After we got looking at it, it was beyond being able to be salvaged, so we looked at a new site. We purchased a hundred acres of land to build the new aerated lagoon treatment system," says Jonathan Helstrom.

