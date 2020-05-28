Fort Kent Community High School teacher named Teacher of the Year for Aroostook County

Jocelyn Saucier, a teacher at Fort Kent Community High School was named Teacher of the Year for Aroostook County.

The Maine County Teacher of the Year announcement is held annually in the spring to honor the teachers selected from nominations for Maine Teacher of the Year from each county. The County Teachers of the Year are the finalists for Maine Teacher of the Year, an honor awarded each year to one teacher in Maine.

The educators were each nominated by a member of their community for their exemplary service in education, and dedication to their students. They were selected by a distinguished panel of teachers, principals and business community members from a pool of hundreds of other nominated teachers in their communities.