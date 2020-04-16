Fort Kent Lions Club members rely on technology to keep in touch

Known best for its camaraderie and sense of community, members of the Fort Kent Lions Club have had to find alternative ways to interact since the governor's stay-at-home mandate went into effect.

The organization, which has about 130 members, has turned to social media and other methods to keep in touch, now that social gatherings have been put on hold. The Club's President says club officers recently held their first zoom meeting, while emails allow members to share ideas and communicate safely from home.