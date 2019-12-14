Public safety officials are assuring the community of Fort Kent that there is no threat of a mass shooting.

According to Tom Pelletier, police chief for the Fort Kent Police Department, a minor made a post saying they were going to go on a killing spree. He says that the sheriffs department concluded there was no threat. The post, however, resurfaced about a week later along with false information saying that the minor was going to attack the schools.

Pelletier adds that the police department worked closely with the schools to ensure that everyone was safe.

"I think they did an outstanding job in putting out a letter of concern to kind of ease folks' minds about that situation. I think the school did a real good job at putting that information out as quickly as they possibly could and we have an ongoing relationship with the schools and the university as well as the hospitals who had concerns because of their institution and they all did an outstanding job in reaching out to their people to let them know that this threat was actually non viable."

In a statement, the Aroostook County Sheriffs office emphasizes there is no threat to the public. They wrote the following: There was no direct threat to the school at any time. The post was from a week ago and was investigated by the Sheriff's Office at that time. There were no charges brought against the juvenile. Due to public concern, both UMFK and MSAD 27 had police officers present today to provide extra security.