Fort Kent Police Department looking for officers

Police Chief Tom Pelletier is hard at work at the Fort Kent Police Department. There is currently only chief Pelletier and one other officer, usually, there would be 5 people working here. Pelletier says with all of Fort Kent to cover, it's been difficult. On top of the regular duties, the upcoming 150th celebration has also added work to their plate. Pelletier says he attributes the difficulty of hiring to not having as many applicants as they've had in prior years. So, the way they are trying to bring more officers in is to add in a new retirement plan.