State upgrading Fort Kent boat landing

A boat landing owned by state of Maine at Little Black Lake, at the end of South Perley Brook Road, will be upgraded this summer. The land is owned by the state, but maintained by the town of Fort Kent. Steve Pelletier, director of Economic and Community Development, says the upgrade will be done at no cost to the town. "I was informed about a couple of months ago that the state will replace the boat landing. It's nothing we did - that we had to be involved with for the funding, but it's always nice when you can get some funding to make that change. The ramp had been - needed some work. JBBC Inc. contracting got the bid."

Work is expected to get under way by mid-July.