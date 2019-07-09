Fort Kent kicks off movies in the park

Town Manager Suzie Paradis says every Tuesday night, now through the first week of August, all are welcome to enjoy movies at the Riverside Park Pavilion, located in the heart of town.

"We're starting this July 9th through August 6th. The movies will be aired at dusk, but prior to the movies, we plan to have life-sized games for the kids to enjoy, bouncy houses. And it will be free to the public."

Movies will be shown at the Riverside Park Pavilion - one of the many activities taking place to mark the community's 150th birthday. Paradis says they've partnered with UMFK and SAD 27 to make this happen.