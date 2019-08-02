Fort Kent to kick off 150th anniversary celebration

KM - You can get away with just a cake and a few gifts for a typical birthday. But what do you do if the celebrant is over 100? In the case of Fort Kent which is 150 this year, you throw a week-long bash. Town Manager Suzie Paradis says an opening ceremony, open to all, will take place August 4th.

SP - This weekend I'm pleased to announce that we're going to kick off our hundred and fiftieth anniversary for the town of Fort Kent, with a - opening celebrations at Lonesome Pines here at 11 a.m. We'll have guest speakers, we'll have music, birthday cheer, and just lots of fun and laughter, and hoping to get as many people here to attend the actual celebration.

KM - Fort Kent is one of three entities marking milestones in the community this year.

EE - As everyone knows, Fort Kent is celebrating its hundred and fiftieth anniversary this year, and the fire department is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the Lions Club is having their 80th. So the fire department's right in between.

KM - Organizers have worked hard planning a week of festivities, suited for participants of all ages. Activities are open to residents as well as visitors to the community.

KM - After this Sunday's opening ceremonies, the week is going to be filled with events - something for everybody. We're gonna have something scheduled every afternoon and evening, be it bands or food or different things going on at the park. Friday and Saturday are gonna be the highlight evenings.

KM - Town officials say in addition to traditional activities like the parade, bands and food, the town will be holding a dedication ceremony for the levee adjacent to the block house. For more information about the schedule of events, visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/FORTKENT150YEARS/