Several arrested in Limestone robbery and drug bust.

Limestone police have charged four men with robbery and other charges following a burglary on Wednesday. According to Chief Stacey J. Mahan, a 9-1-1 call alerted his office to a burglary in progress at a Noyes Road residence. When the officer arrived and approached the house he heard voices coming from inside. The home owner opened the door and the officer saw a man in the living room wearing a mask covering his face. While the officer took this individual into custody three other suspects jumped out of a bedroom window. The individuals ran to a nearby vehicle and attempted to flee.

Caribou Police Department officers chased the car and the driver lost control and slammed into a snowbank. Officers took the three suspects into custody. Those arrested were 39-year-old Richard Merchant, 21-year-old Mackenzie Chamberlain, 37 year old Scott Noble and 40 year old Isaiah Johnson. All were charged with, Burglary, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Terrorizing and Criminal Restraint. At the same time, Drug enforcement agents were called Wednesday to the same Noyes Road residence where Limestone police were dealing with an armed burglary. According to MDEA COmmander Darrell Crandall, while Limestone officers focused primarily on the robbery and theft, MDEA agents handled the accompanying elements. Agents received a warrant to search the premises of 58-year-old Shawn Ellis and recovered over 100 grams of Methamphetamine, a large assortment of prescription drugs, a 9mm handgun and more $22,000 cash -- alleged to be drug sale proceeds. Ellis was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and prohibited possession of a firearm. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail where bail was set at $7,500 cash.

