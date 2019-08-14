If you're looking for an adventure, you may want to start in Madawaska. In this week's Aroostook 20-20, Kathy McCarty speaks with Madawaska's town manager about how the Four Corners Park draws many to the town.
Four corners park is beginning to draw many to Madawaska
Posted: Wed 10:18 PM, Aug 14, 2019
