Presque Isle police say Kayla Hanson turned herself in to the Caribou Court. She was bailed and has numerous conditions, one of which is 24/7 house arrest at her mother’s residence. Kayla’s her mother will be her custodian until trial.

Orginally PIPD stated Hanson, 19, of Presque Isle would be charged, in relation to the 23 Northern Road shooting, with Hindering Apprehension of Prosecution, Falsifying Physical Evidence, and three counts of violation on conditions of release.