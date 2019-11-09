Franklin man arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, illegal importation of heroin and violation of bail

Brewer, ME: A Franklin man has been arrested after authorities learned he was traveling out of state to acquire heroin. Authorities say 35 year-old David Hudson traveled out of state on Wednesday to acquire heroin to sell in the greater Ellsworth area. He was already free on pre-conviction bail for a drug trafficking arrest in July. MDEA agents along with Brewer police and State police approached Hudson's car on Thursday in Brewer. After searching the vehicle, they found around 42 grams of heroin and a small amount of cocaine. Hudson is charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, illegal importation of heroin and violation of bail. He was also arrested on three outstanding warrants. Hudson was taken to Penobscot County Jail where bail was set at $10,000 cash. Hudson remains in jail at this time. The Ellsworth Police Department also assisted MDEA with the investigation. If convicted, Hudson faces a minimum of four years in prison.