Freezing rain was the cause of an 11 vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield and Palmyra friday night

11 vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash caused by freezing rain on I-95 in Pittsfield and Palmyra Friday night. Officials say that one vehicle skidded off the roadway and other vehicles were unable to slow down causing secondary crashes blocking both northbound lanes. DOT was notified and troopers closed i-95 northbound in Pittsfield. They directed traffic off the interstate until the roadway was treated. Troopers also escorted motorists to high embankments for their safety as vehicles continued to crash.