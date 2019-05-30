Fun Run attracts participants from both sides of the border

The weather was perfect Saturday for the 12th annual Aroostook River Fun Run, which served as a great way to get out and enjoy spring, after a long winter cooped up inside.

Runners, Bikers and boaters enjoyed another fun-filled morning, with proceeds benefiting local veterans and the American Lung Association on behalf of Mel's Trekkers. Participants from as far as New Brunswick took part in the event.

"It's a very good event that you're having. I'm so glad that Cindy invited me to come and let me know about it, because it's all good stuff - good cause, good people. It got me out, got my bicycle out. I needed an excuse to get it out,"says Julie Bernard, a bicyclist and Rotary member from Campbellton, New Brunswick.

Runners ran 5 miles, from Machias Savings Bank in Presque Isle to the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club. Bikers traveled 20 miles, doing a round-trip from Presque Isle to Washburn and back. Boaters, using kayaks and canoes, raced from the boat launch in Washburn to the Fish and Game Club. Participants were treated to a free lunch, with several prices awarded as well. This year's event was sponsored by the Rotary clubs of Presque Isle and Washburn, the Kiwanis Club of Presque Isle, Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, and Machias Savings Bank.