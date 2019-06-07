A fun filled day focused on family was a success

More than 200 community members came out to enjoy a day filled with family activities and food. Thanks to The Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle and The Aroostook Band of Micmac's this year's first annual Spring Into a Healthier Family Connection had a bigger turn out from the community than expected. Project Coordinator Cory Tilley says, "To be resilient you have to have something to be connected to, and if we can connect to our communities that helps us all to have strength." Tilley added the event's purpose is to bring people together as a community.