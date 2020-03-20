Funeral homes adjust how they operate in light of COVID 19

Governor Janet Mills announced this week she was prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people. This has caused funeral homes to change how they perform services.

"Families are opting for private services and limiting the visitation of services that we've had in the past. For example we as a funeral would have a visitation an hour before, now we're doing a visitation over a longer span of time where smaller groups of people can come to the funeral home without their being ten or more people at the funeral home at one time."

Funeral homes are also making hand sanitizer available and putting up signage to encourage frequent hand washing.