GRAPHIC: Driver handcuffed after crash with Michigan State Police trooper who ran stop sign

A Detroit driver was handcuffed after crashing into an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle that ran a stop sign.

A Detroit driver was handcuffed after crashing into an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle that ran a stop sign. (Source: WDIV/surveillance video/CNN)

The crash was caught on video.

“I don’t feel he was treated the way a human being should have been treated,” said Maria Martinez, the mother of 27-year-old Carlos Martinez, the driver who crashed into the trooper’s vehicle on Wednesday.

Home security video shows an undercover MSP vehicle approaching an intersection. The trooper has a stop sign but doesn’t stop.

He’s hit by a vehicle with the right of way.

The impact sends the trooper’s SUV flying next to the side of a home. Carlos Martinez soon crawls out of his car.

"And then he came up, stood up, and raised his hands up in the air, and they told him to throw himself on the floor,” Maria Martinez said. “Why? You know, he didn't have a weapon."

A witness who did not want to be identified said troopers ordered the driver to the ground with their stun guns drawn and cuffed him.

"They saw he was bleeding through his nose, through his mouth,” Maria Martinez said. “His shoulder was bleeding, and they didn't care about that. They just kept telling him, ‘You hit a cop, you hit a cop, you hit a cop.’"

The family said Carlos Martinez, a father of two, remained handcuffed until he was placed on a stretcher.

"He's shaken up. He's nervous, scared,” Maria Martinez said. “I'm afraid he may fall into a depression."

State Police said the undercover trooper behind the wheel suffered a broken collarbone and rib. He’s recovering and has not been suspended while MSP investigates.

A passenger in the trooper’s vehicle was also injured, but not seriously.

“I just want justice for my son,” Maria Martinez said. “I think my son, as a citizen, deserves better treatment from the cops than the way they treated him.”

WJBK reports that Carlos Martinez was released to a hospital and hasn’t been charged.

Copyright 2019 WDIV via CNN. All rights reserved.