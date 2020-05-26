The unofficial start to summer meant many getting their boats in the water for the season. While the temperatures outside are warming up, Maine Game Wardens say the waters are still very cold. They're asking everyone to be cautious when out on the water.
Game Wardens Urge Safety on Still Cold Waters
By Stephen Durham |
Posted: Tue 9:34 AM, May 26, 2020
