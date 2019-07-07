Game Wardens investigating the death of Wayne man found in his motorboat Saturday morning

Wayne, Maine: Game Wardens are investigating the death of 33 year old Christopher Brown, who was found in his motorboat Saturday Morning. A resident of Pocassert lake saw what they thought was an abandoned boat floating near the lake's shore. Upon closer inspection, Brown's body was found in the rear portion of the boat. The boat appeared to have hit rocks just under the water surface and he was not wearing a life jacket, but they were found in the boat. Brown was last seen leaving a gathering with his friends the prior evening and the game wardens believe he died sometime during the night.