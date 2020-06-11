The Caribou Fire Department received a call around 8 this morning, about a fire in the garbage being carried by the truck on Route 1. The fire department arrived on scene quickly. and extinguished the fire, which did very little damage to the truck. It was able to continue with its collection route.
Garbage Fire in the Back of Garbage Truck
Posted: Thu 3:37 PM, Jun 11, 2020
