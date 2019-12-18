Gardner to head Maine Municipal Association

Jim Gardner, Town Manager of Easton, has been named the incoming vice president of the agency that oversees municipal government statewide. From there, he'll become president. He says the last time someone from Aroostook held the position was about six years ago, when Ryan Pelletier held the spot. Nominated by officials from the town of Guilford, Gardner was one of four interviewed for the position, including the mayors of Hampden and Orono, and the city manager of Biddeford.

