Gearing up for a new school year

I love this time of year! I love it when the students come back the energy level is so high on a college campus.

Though Northern Maine Community College has already started classes and the campus is buzzing with students, other colleges like the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent are still busy prepping for the upcoming school year.

One of the biggest things all colleges have been prepping for is the new student orientation which allows students to get familiar with the campus, faculty, and classmates.

Elizabeth Caldwell is a first-year student at NMCC. As a mom of 7, she says she didn't think she would be able to go to college, but with the program Smart Start, she was able to get prepped enough to go.

Students say they're excited to be back at school. School will start for UMPI and UMFK next Tuesday.