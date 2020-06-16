Gendreau named Aroostook County Finance Director, Deputy Treasurer

Aroostook County Treasurer Leigh Smith has announce the appointment of Dana L. Gendreau of St. David as the new Aroostook County Finance Director and Deputy Treasurer. Gendreau was the unanimous choice of the hiring committee that fielded 16 applications for the position.

Her appointment was confirmed by the Aroostook County Board of Commissioners and June 4th was her first official day in the County office.

“Dana’s prior local government and non-profit finance experience really set her apart from a very talented pool of individuals that applied for the position. She had some great ideas and suggestions for us as well and we know she will be a great fit for Aroostook County,” says Leigh Smith.

Gendreau comes to the new position after serving the past four years as the Director of Finance for the town of Madawaska. Prior to Madawaska, she was employed by Northern Maine Medical Center in the Accounting Department for 16 years.

“I am very excited to begin this new career endeavor. The dynamics and complexities of County government are very interesting and I am happy for the opportunity to continue to serve the public in this new role,” says Dana Gendreau.

Gendreau holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting Degree from Husson University and an Associate in Business & Technology Administration from SMTC. She resides in St. David with her husband Andrew and their two children.