Georgia man accused in the death of a former Limestone woman recently had first court appearance

Terrick Robinson is accused in the death of Courtney Dubois. Earlier this year the Georgia man was indicted for the alleged overdose death of 20-year-old Dubois. She went missing in early August of 2018. Her body was later found dismembered in a landfill in Georgia. She was living in West Virginia at the time, but had spent three years of her life here in the county in Limestone. According to information from our sister station in West Virginia, WDTV, Clarksburg attorney Tom Dyer said new forensic evidence shows Fentanyl and other drugs were involved but could not confirm any information about the circumstances behind Dubois death.

During his appearance officials say Robinson pleaded 'not guilty' to multiple counts against him, including a new charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Robinson is facing multiple life sentences, but no trial date has been set at this time. He is currently in custody of the U.S. Marshal's.