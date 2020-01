Terrick Robinson was found guilty of drug distribution resulting in the death of Courtney Dubois and a myriad of other charges today after a nine-day trial.

35-year-old Robinson was indicted last year for the alleged overdose death of 20-year-old Dubois. She went missing in early August of 2018. Her body was later found dismembered in a landfill in Georgia. She was living in West Virginia at the time, but had spent three years of her life in Limestone.