German Chancellor Angela Merkel Says Global Unity Is Best Way to Combat Coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says countries need to work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. In a video address Monday to the annual World Health Assembly, Merkel said that “no country can solve this problem alone.” She backed the World Health Organization’s efforts to combat the outbreak but added that countries should “work to improve procedures” at the global body and ensure its funding is sustainable. Merkel made no direct reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding for WHO over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

