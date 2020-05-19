Going Places Network looking for a new owner and operator for the PI Loop

Presque Isle, ME: The Going Places Network (GPN) is looking for a new owner and operator for the PI Loop. According to GPN, a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be released soon. According to the GPN co-chairs, Jamie Chandler and LeRae Kinney, the PI Loop was created to provide community members, a sustainable, dependable, all inclusive, alternative public busing system in Presque Isle. The PI Loop began operations on October 15, 2019 to better connect community members to things like education and employment.

Recently, the PI Loop Leadership Team was notified by Aroostook Regional Transportation System (ARTS) that they will not continue as the operator of the PI Loop post COVID-19. The memorandum of understanding between ARTS, as the operator, and Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP), selected as the fiscal sponsor by the Going Places Network, ended on March 31, 2020. The ARTS Board of Directors has indicated that they have suspended operation of the PI Loop.

“The Going Places Network remains committed to addressing the transportation challenges for families in the Presque Isle Community. We continue to work to address these challenges. We are hopeful a successful bidder will emerge and service will resume soon,” said Co-Chairs, Jamie Chandler and LeRae Kinney. “Our efforts to find a solution to meet the transportation needs in Presque Isle and our region will continue.”

After receiving confirmation of the need for a new transportation provider for The PI Loop, the leadership team of the initiative quickly met to discuss options for operations moving forward. The team has proposed that a search be conducted to find an alternative operator and owner for the transportation program. The team will create an RFP to gauge interest and capacity with the goal of ultimately selecting a bidder to resume services to the Star City.

