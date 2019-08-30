Going round or square depends on how you plan to store your hay

Round or square - does it really matter? For some, it's all in the shape when talking hay bales.

Troy McCrum says "A round bale, you know, can range anywheres from the equivalency of 12 to upwards of 15 or 18 square bales, and with the - just for ease of storage, it's quicker to pick it up. It's quicker to harvest. And so it's - that's why we use it."

Others prefer square bales that are easier to store in barn lofts.

"We have the hay loft here in the barn where the conveyor, as you can see there, that we can put the hay right off the trailer up into the loft," says Tom Robinson.