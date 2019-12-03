Google Class Action Suit Moving Forward

Four workers fired from Google last week are planning to file a federal labor complaint against the company. They claim the company unfairly retaliated against them for organizing workers around social causes.

The four former employees say they are preparing to file unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board this week. All four were fired for what Google says were violations of its data security policy.

Company officials wrote in a memo that four workers were fired for searching for and sharing business information that was not connected to their jobs.

But the four workers say they believe they did not violate company policies and claim that Google is actually terminating them for organizing employees around issues such as contractor benefits and opposing some government projects.

