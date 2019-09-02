Goughan's Berry Farm hosts Feed the County Family Fun Day

These people might be playing golf and enjoying a barbecue, but they are also helping support those in need. It's all part of the annual Feed the County Family Fun Day. According to Dixie Shaw, Program Director for Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities of Maine, this is the 4th year that they have done this fundraiser at Goughan's Berry Farm.

"Catholic Charities has two food banks that serve all of Aroostook County and so this will help us throughout the entire County," says Dixie Shaw.

