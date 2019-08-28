Goughan's berry farm remembers Woodstock music festival 50 years later

“Don’t worry, be happy”

That’s the advice Farmer Mark Goughan has for those who enter this year’s corn maze.

“The theme is the fiftieth anniversary of Woodstock music festival that was held in New York. Back in the day it was quite an event and at the time, Farmer Gloria and I, I was 15 and she was 14 years of age and it was a really monumental event at that time in our lives.”

August of this year marks 50 years since the music festival. Even though Goughan was in his teens, he remembers what life felt like during that time period.

“It was Vietnam war, there was assassinations, it was kind of a tricky time and when you’re young and I was a teenager at the time you sit back and say, hey what’s going on, I’m confused, my parents are a little worked up, my teacher are a little worked up and that music came along and said you know what we’re just going to have fun.”

Goughan says we could take a cue from some of those who attended the festival.

“I saw a bunch of people that weren’t worrying, they were just being happy and in today’s world and with today’s political scene, regardless of what side you’re on, you know what we got a lot to be grateful for in this country and what’s wrong with having a little bit of fun.”

