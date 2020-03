AUGUSTA, Maine —

Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday afternoon that Maine has its first presumptive case of coronavirus, COVD-19, in the state.

The patient is a woman in her 50s who lives in Androscoggin County.

Mills said the woman is quarantined at home and health officials are investigating possible exposure to others.

The Maine CDC said 65 Mainers have tested negative for the virus and 20 tests are pending.