PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gov. Janet Mills’s administration is indefinitely postponing the reopening of bars for indoor service because of recent outbreaks in other states. Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Monday that recent outbreaks involving bars in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Idaho show how easily the coronavirus spreads in that environment. Bars, breweries and tasting rooms have reopened for outdoor service, while indoor service was originally scheduled for July 1. Lambrew called it a “difficult decision but necessary” given the public health risks.