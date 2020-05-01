Governor Mills addresses frustrations as Maine enters Stage 1 of the Restarting Maine's Economy Plan

Today marks the first day of stage one of the plan to restart Maine's Economy.

Earlier this week Governor Janet Mills outlined the four stage plan to reopen the state. Today,she spoke at the daily briefing and says she knows many in the state are frustrated.

"Some say they are frustrated that the State is moving too slowly; they worry about the financial toll on summer tourism that is so vital to our state's brand and to our financial well being. Some people say they want to go back to work but are afraid of having to deal with the public, including millions of people from out of state who come here every summer, many from Boston, New York, New Jersey and other dangerous hot spots. Some are engaging in partisan political chatter over this pandemic; but we know this virus plays no favorites: it doesn't care whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, a Green or an Independent, unregistered or unenrolled. It does not take political sides; it is an equal opportunity destroyer."

Governor Mills says there's been a lot of questions surrounding the new rules. She says she'll keep working to answer them, however today she did not remain for the question and answer period at the briefing.