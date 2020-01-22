Govenror Mills Touts Maine Benefits As Way to Prosper Forward

Maine's Democratic governor says in her first State of the State address that the Pine Tree State is a home of compromise and bipartisanship in an era marked by political gridlock. Gov. Janet Mills themed her Tuesday address “We are not Washington; we are Maine” and stuck to a theme of working together to improve health care access, protect the environment and grow the economy. Mills has used her first year in office to focus on issues such as Medicaid expansion, tackling climate change and solving the state's opioid crisis.