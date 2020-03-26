Case of COVID19 reported in Northwest New Brunswick

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing has identified eight new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 26.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 50-60, in Zone 1 (southeast), whose case is travel-related.

An individual aged 30-40, in Zone 1 (southeast), whose case is travel-related.

An individual aged 60-70, in Zone 1 (southeast), whose case is travel-related.

An individual aged 50-60, in Zone 2 (south), whose case is travel-related (had been on a cruise).

An individual aged 10-20, in Zone 2 (south), whose case is travel-related (had been on a cruise).

An individual aged 20-30, in Zone 2 (south), who is a close contact of a travel-related case.

An individual aged 30-40, in Zone 3 (central), whose case is travel-related.

An individual aged 30-40, in Zone 4 (northwest), whose case is travel-related.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, reassured New Brunswickers that testing is adequate, efficient and increasing to meet the ever-changing shape of the current pandemic. The province has conducted more than 1,700 tests and 1.7 per cent have been confirmed cases. The microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, where all the province’s COVID-19 testing is being administered, is meeting the existing and anticipated demand.

“We have the capacity to conduct 600 tests per day,” said Russell. “Soon we will be able to process 1,000 tests every day.”

Beginning today, restrictions will be implemented for all travellers arriving in New Brunswick from outside the province. Interprovincial travellers, like international travellers, will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

All unnecessary travel into New Brunswick is prohibited, and peace officers are authorized to turn away visitors when they attempt to enter.

“We must do all we can to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We are implementing screening at interprovincial borders. Regardless of where you are, we urge you to avoid any non-essential travel.”

Travellers entering the province from Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will be stopped by peace officers and required to produce identification. Contact information and intended destinations are being collected and tracked for all travellers, including those travelling through New Brunswick to another province.

Like measures at the Canada-United States border, commercial traffic and essential employees will be exempt so that services are maintained and critical supplies can continue to move across provincial boundaries unimpeded. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and members of the military will also be exempt from these measures.

Help line established to assist people in self-isolation

The provincial government has partnered with the Canadian Red Cross to support New Brunswickers affected by the requirement to self-isolate. This service is available to all residents and visitors.

The Canadian Red Cross can assist people in accessing a wide range of supports and services. People who have issues or concerns should call 1-800-863-6582.