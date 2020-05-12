Government offices begin to reopen

Presque Isle's City Hall was one of the first government offices to open in The County, following Governor Janet Mills relaxing of the state's stay-home order. Although citizens can still do business via the internet or a drop box on site, the lobby is now open as well, for regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Anyone can come in and register vehicles, get different permits, code enforcement issues. Everything is open to the public. All staff is present at City Hall at this point," says Martin Puckett, City Manager of Presque Isle.

The following town offices have announced updates to their public access, following the governor's orders for social distancing:

Wallagrass will operate with limited hours for May, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon;

St. Agatha will open May 18th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment only;

Washburn will open May 18th, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to noon, 1 customer at a time;

Mapleton is operating 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a drop box window, the lobby will open June 1st;

Blaine office remains closed until June 1st. Leave a voicemail or message them on facebook;

Ashland will open May 18th with regular hours;

Fort Fairfield is open for regular hours, closing noon to 1 to allow staff to enjoy their lunch break. Customers are limited to two at a time;

Fort Kent is operating 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. using a drop box. They'll resume regular hours May 26th, with limited access and social distancing;

and

Madawaska remains closed to the public, with staff available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer calls and process items from the drop box. They'll be reopening May 26th with limited access and practicing social distancing.

