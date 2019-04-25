Governor Janet Mills Setting Precedent regarding Gender Neutrality

Today Governor Janet Mills will testify before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in favor of LD 1457, An Act To Make References to the Governor and Supreme Judicial Court Justices Gender Neutral. The legislation, sponsored by Representative Matthew Moonen of Portland, changes language in the Maine Revised Statutes to make certain references to the Governor and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court and associate justices gender neutral. Currently, the Governor, Chief Justice, and Associate Justices are referred to in statute as “he”, “him”, or “his.”

Earlier in the day, Governor Mills will also deliver remarks in recognition of national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day during an event in the Hall of Flags.

