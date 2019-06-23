AUGUSTA, Maine (AP)- Governor Janet Mills signed a bill aiming to protect fishing rights for tribes on Friday. The bill will give Maine until March of 2020 to adopt water quality rules that ensure sustenance fishing rights and protect against toxic pollutants.
Governor Janet Mills signs bill to protect fishing rights for tribes
Posted: Sun 10:44 AM, Jun 23, 2019
