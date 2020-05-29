Governor Mills, Attorney General Frey Respond to U.S. DOJ Statement of Interest

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey issued the following statements today in response to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking to undermine the health and safety of Maine people:

“Maintaining the 14-day quarantine, a proven tool to prevent the spread of this deadly disease, has never been about anything other than protecting the health and safety of Maine people at a time when millions are expected to flock to our state from COVID-19 hot-spots. I imagine it is for this same reason that so many other Governors have enacted similar measures,” said Governor Janet Mills. “My Administration has long said that we are working hard to find an alternative to that quarantine, and we are continuing that effort every day. I am deeply disappointed – and frankly disgusted – that the U.S Department of Justice is making a concerted effort to undermine the health of the people of Maine – objections they never raised when the President and his own task force took steps to limit travel. It seems to me that their only actual ‘interest’ here is, at best, political or, at worst, to harm Mainers, not defend them.”

“The Executive Orders and the Restarting Plan at issue in this lawsuit were carefully crafted and have been reviewed and updated in order to protect Mainers’ health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the requirement for individuals travelling into Maine from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days (with exemptions for essential workers) was examined by my office, which determined it was a lawful requirement consistent with Maine’s public health challenges,” said Attorney General Aaron M. Frey.

