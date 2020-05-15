Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Augusta, MAINE - In accordance with a directive from the President, Governor Janet Mills today ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff this Friday, May 15, 2020 statewide in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day and issued the following statement:

“As a District Attorney, as Attorney General, and now as Governor, I have witnessed time and again the remarkable courage and sacrifice of law enforcement officers in the State of Maine. Their selflessness in serving and protecting the people of Maine is a testament to their character. On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, let us pay tribute to those law enforcement officers who protect us and honor those who have laid down their life in service to our great state.”

