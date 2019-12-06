Governor Mills Directs Flags at Half-Staff Tomorrow In Honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Augusta, Maine – Governor Janet Mills today directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide all day tomorrow, Saturday, December 7th in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“Seventy-eight years ago, a surprise attack on the United States at Pearl Harbor claimed the lives of 2,335 servicemembers and 68 civilians, propelling us into a worldwide conflict that fundamentally changed the course of history,” said Governor Janet Mills. “On the anniversary of this horrific attack, let us honor the memory and service of those lost on that fateful day, pay tribute to their bravery and selflessness, and express our deep gratitude to them and the thousands who then stepped up to turn back the forces of evil and defend the values and freedoms we cherish today. As we pay this deserved respect, let us also be sure to keep in our hearts and minds the families and loved ones of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard personnel whose lives were tragically taken earlier this week.”