Governor Mills Extends State of Civil Emergency As Maine Continues to Combat COVID-19

Augusta, MAINE — As the State continues to respond to COVID-19, Governor Janet Mills today signed a proclamation extending Maine’s state of civil emergency for thirty days through June 11, 2020. This will be Governor Mills’ second extension of the State of Civil Emergency.

According to the National Governors Association, all States and Territories, including those in New England, have ongoing emergency declarations. The Governor’s proclamation comes as other governors across the nation also extend their respective states of emergency. Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced earlier this week he intends to renew his state of emergency as well.

“The State of Civil Emergency allows state government to deploy all available resources to protect the health and safety of Maine people and to respond quickly and as-needed to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Mills. “It also allows us to continue to draw critical Federal resources that help us equip frontline workers with needed protective equipment and to use Federal resources to support the State’s response.”

A State of Civil Emergency in part enables Maine’s access to critical federal aid to boost response efforts. The State of Emergency proclamation is separate and distinct from the Governor’s Executive Orders and from the Restarting Maine’s Economy plan. The Governor’s Executive Orders and the Restarting Maine’s Economy plan remain in effect and unchanged.

