Governor Mills Issues Posthumous Pardon

Maine’s governor has issued a posthumous pardon for a tribal attorney convicted of possession of marijuana while asserting land claims by the Passamaquoddy tribe. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills had tears in her eyes after signing a pardon for the late Don Gellers on Tuesday. Mills said there was merit to the idea that law enforcement officials targeted Gellers in 1968 because of his advocacy for the Passamaquoddy tribe. Prosecutors brought a felony charge that derailed Gellers' legal career in Maine. Nonetheless, his early work contributed to Maine’s tribal land claims settlement act years later in 1980. Mills office said it is believed to be the first posthumous pardon issued in the state.

