Governor Mills Kicks Off Maine Designation as Age Friendly State

Today, at the Wescustogo North Yarmouth Community Center, Governor Janet Mills and AARP Maine will announce that the State of Maine has enrolled in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. This designation, granted to states who demonstrate a commitment to building livable communities for people of all ages, allows for new partnerships in state, city and county government, and in the private sector, to make Maine a better place to live across generations. Maine is the sixth state to receive the designation nationwide, but has led the country for years in the number of towns and counties, currently 69, to have joined the Network.

The Department of Health and Human Services, the Maine Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor, Maine Housing Authority and the Department of Agriculture and Conservation among others will work with AARP Maine to gather community input and craft an age-friendly action plan that will identify goals and objectives based on the responses of residents. This plan will be a guiding document for state agencies as they address the challenges and opportunities for Maine.

