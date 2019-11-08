Governor Mills Presents Maine Veterans with New Honorable Service Coin

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills and Major General Doug Farnham, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Veterans and Emergency Management, today hosted a veteran recognition ceremony at the Maine State House and presented the new State of Maine Honorable Service Coin, also called the Forever Coin, to more than 150 Maine veterans.

“Today, we thank those who have borne the battle and honor what they fought for,” said Governor Mills. “Although we can never fully express our endless gratitude for our veterans, it is my hope that they are able to look upon these new Forever Coins with pride, knowing that the State of Maine and its citizens are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

“The Forever Coin represents a sense of duty to country, our state, and of sacrifice and service to others,” said Major General Farnham. “Its heft can be felt in one’s hand and is a testament to the artist who created it – a mother of two veterans – the forge that founded the metal, and the mold that shaped the design. Alongside Governor Mills, it is an honor to thank these veterans and offer them this token of appreciation for their service.”

The event, which came ahead of Veterans Day this Monday, was the first public presentation of the newly-redesigned coin that is dedicated to all honorably discharged veterans.

Previously, coins had been presented to veterans based on their era of service, but where many other Maine veterans have served during peacetime and in conflicts other than WWII, Korea and Vietnam, MBVS worked with local Maine artist Georgette Kanach to design the State’s first-ever “Honorable Service Coin.”

Going forward, MBVS will present the new coin, along with a certificate of appreciation to Maine Veterans in acknowledgement of their service and sacrifice, as part of its dedicated Veteran recognition program.

