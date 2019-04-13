AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Maine’s first female governor has signed a bill to improve pay equality in the state. Gov. Janet Mills signed the legislation Friday afternoon. Proponents say this will help to shrink the gap in wages and it discourages employers from basing a salary on prior salary history. The bill was approved April 2, which was National Equal Pay Day.
Governor Mills Signs Bill To Improve Pay Equality
Posted: Sat 10:32 AM, Apr 13, 2019
