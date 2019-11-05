Governor Mills Statement on Trump Administration’s Formal Notice of Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in response to the Trump Administration’s formal notice of withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement:

“The Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, a landmark international accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is an unparalleled abdication of U.S. leadership. With this shortsighted decision, the United States becomes one of the few countries in the world to refuse to meet its responsibility to combat the climate crisis - a shameful distinction.

“Maine will not follow the lead of the federal government. Instead, Maine will work with states across the country through the bipartisan U.S. Climate Alliance to stem the tide on climate change. We may be small, but we are a mighty force – and we will not shirk our responsibility to protect our natural resources and defend the survival of future generations, nor will we forsake the opportunity to create clean energy jobs and expand our economy by embracing the green technology of the future.”