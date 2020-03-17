Governor Mills Urges Cancellation of Saint Patrick’s Day Events Statewide

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today called for the statewide cancellation of Saint Patrick’s events to prevent the gathering of large crowds and further encourage social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maine.

“While I enjoy a good Saint Patrick’s Day celebration as much as the next Mainer, this year’s festivities are only inviting an opportunity to spread COVID-19. Now more than ever, it is critical that Maine people take serious their obligation to mitigate the spread of the virus by engaging in social distancing measures. I am urging event organizers and businesses across the state to cancel their Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations and to follow U.S. CDC guidelines to prevent the gathering of crowds. I recognize the significant impact this can have on our businesses, but we have to keep in mind the significant impact it could have in mitigating the spread of the virus. I believe it is critical for businesses and Maine people to heed this call to protect the health and safety of every person in Maine.”

