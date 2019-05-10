Governor Mills Vetoes LD 822

Governor Janet Mills has vetoed LD 822, An Act to Prohibit the Sale of Motor Fuel Containing More Than 10 Percent Ethanol.

The bill would have prohibited the sale of motor fuel products in Maine that contain ethanol greater than 10 percent unless the sale of such fuel is in a sealed container that contains one quart or less of the motor fuel.

Senate President Troy Jackson says that this will affect anything that has a small engine the most and that he hates E15 with a passion. He explains what the bill would have done if it passed.